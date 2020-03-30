London sex club hosts first-ever digital orgy

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

London sex club Killing Kittens has come up with an unusual way of keeping its members entertained. On Friday night, the exclusive club hosted its first-even digital orgy on video conference service Zoom, the New York Post reported. The orgy included burlesque and fire performers, 100 masked members, lingerie and nudity. “It’s a two-hour virtual house party,” Killing Kittens founder Emma Sayle told Insider on the eve of the party. “Obviously, there’s not an actual orgy in place, but it’s adult, there will be a lot of nakedness and lingerie on display and people challenging each other to do certain things with each other," she added.

The event gave attendees a simultaneous look into 55 households, with the performers showing off their bodies and crafts from their homes. The virtual sex party even gave its members a massive discount.

The event cost single women and couples $25 (about R440) for the night, as opposed to the usual $312 per couple, but the same rules still applied: Women were to approach women first, and all participants are to be respectful of boundaries or risk being kicked out. Reportedly, all proceeds were donated to UK food bank the Trussell Trust.

Killing Kittens was founded in 2005 by Emma Sayle in response to the demand from young, independent single girls and couples who needed something more. According to its website, "the world’s most exclusive, decadent and hedonistic parties were created, fully focused on the pursuit of female pleasure".

Since 2005, the brand evolved and expanded beyond organising parties. An online community of over 100 000 women, gentlemen and couples have been formed – chatting, flirting and socialising all over the world.