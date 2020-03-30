London sex club hosts first-ever digital orgy
London sex club Killing Kittens has come up with an unusual way of keeping its members entertained. On Friday night, the exclusive club hosted its first-even digital orgy on video conference service Zoom, the New York Post reported.
The orgy included burlesque and fire performers, 100 masked members, lingerie and nudity. “It’s a two-hour virtual house party,” Killing Kittens founder Emma Sayle told Insider on the eve of the party.
“Obviously, there’s not an actual orgy in place, but it’s adult, there will be a lot of nakedness and lingerie on display and people challenging each other to do certain things with each other," she added.
Missing Hedonism? Mansion where are you? New York Penthouse crew are you ok over there? Sydney (shouting very loudly to span the globe) have you got your masks on? Fear not.you are not alone...Killing Kittens is here and we're bringing you a 2 hour community online party to relieve the monotony of isolation! Join us online and let's get the KK community spirit alive and kicking! KK is supported by an incredible network of suppliers and performers, from DJ's to cabaret acts to tantric massage therapists. They are an integral part of our community and we want to support them in this time whilst bringing you, our incredible members some entertainment in this difficult ! Various acts will pop up on your screen during the party to keep you entertained and add some cheekiness to the mix! Tickets will be £20 with 100% of the revenue - once performers are paid - going to The Trussel Trust Charity, an amazing charity working to provide emergency support and food through this critical time. We charge because we feel it’s of utmost importance to support our performers who have supported us over the years as well as a charity whose work is more important than ever at this moment in time. We hope you, our members understand that in this climate, gestures are crucial and we do what we can to support our wider community. So...sign up to KK (Link in bio), plan your outfit - KK dress code rules apply. Then have a pre party drink and then let the fun begin! We'll email further instructions to ticket holders.
The event gave attendees a simultaneous look into 55 households, with the performers showing off their bodies and crafts from their homes. The virtual sex party even gave its members a massive discount.
The event cost single women and couples $25 (about R440) for the night, as opposed to the usual $312 per couple, but the same rules still applied: Women were to approach women first, and all participants are to be respectful of boundaries or risk being kicked out. Reportedly, all proceeds were donated to UK food bank the Trussell Trust.
Killing Kittens was founded in 2005 by Emma Sayle in response to the demand from young, independent single girls and couples who needed something more. According to its website, "the world’s most exclusive, decadent and hedonistic parties were created, fully focused on the pursuit of female pleasure".
Since 2005, the brand evolved and expanded beyond organising parties. An online community of over 100 000 women, gentlemen and couples have been formed – chatting, flirting and socialising all over the world.