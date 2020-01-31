'Love, The Sex Expo' comes to Cape Town









'Love, The Sex Expo' 2019. Picture: Instagram 'Love, The Sex Expo', a four-day sexy shopping and fantastic entertainment experience which has taken the whole country by storm, is happening at the Sun Exhibits, GrandWest from February 6 to 9, 2020. The stage will include dance acts and crowd activities such as the infamous “So You Think You Can Strip” and “Naked Engagement” shows with fantastic prizes to be won. The event will also feature various shows, informational workshops, and various sex related stands all to fulfill your heart’s desires. Plus, an international aphrodisiac deli to satisfy your hunger. Some of the events’ highlights include but are not limited to: Pricasso:

The world-famous penile artist from Australia will be painting portraits for visitors throughout the 4 days.

Watch the master artist at work and take home a unique portrait that your mother would be proud of.

Crowd Participation Shows:

Watch your friends or brave it yourself, by strutting your stuff on stage in the ultimate on-stage experience during the crowd participation events.

Don’t miss the infamous "So You Think You Can Strip" competition and the most outrageous and downright cheeky dating show in SA.

“Naked Engagement” is a dating show that starts where some good dates might end: naked.

Each day at The "Love Sex Expo", on the arena stage, hopeful singletons will choose a date from a selection of naked people, based solely on the power of naked attraction. All participants stand a chance of winning fantastic prizes.

The Love Chapel:

Get married at "Love, The Sex Expo". The Love Chapel offers the perfect romantic wedding venue for any couple wishing to share their nuptials with the world.

The marriage officer performs legal weddings as well as vow renewals and non-binding commitment ceremonies for any couple of any persuasion.

Vegas Strip:



The ultimate fun gaming experience, where you get to try your luck at Strip Poker or Risqué Roulette. The games are free to all entrants with awesome prizes to be won.

Male and Female Revue Lounges:



For those who can’t get enough of non-stop stage performances, the private Ladies and Gentlemen lounges provide an intimate area for a heightened sense of entertainment in a relaxed environment.

"Love, The Sex Expo" will have many more surprises in-store for visitors including: Body Art and Airbrush Tattoos, The Red Light Food Market, The Famous Gold Member, and unique Virtual Reality Experiences.

Event Information:

Venue: Sun Exhibits, GrandWest

Date: 6 - 9 February 2020

Time: 11am - 11pm and 11a - 6pm

Tickets: R250, available at Computicket