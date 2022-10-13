Make love not war: Ukrainians plan ‘apocalyptic’ orgy in response to Putin’s nuclear bomb threat

Ukrainians are all living in fear that Russian President Vladimir Putin will discharge deadly nukes and there are more than 15 000 people who have decided that they would rather go out in one big bang of pleasure. There are many people who say that if they could choose a way to die, it would be while having sex.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is a rather exciting way to go! In response to unleashing a nuke, Ukrainians have organised another big bang — a wild sex party in the event that the warmonger’s threat becomes reality. Ukrainians are all living in fear that Russian President Vladimir Putin will discharge deadly nukes and there are over 15 000 people who have decided that they would rather go out in one big bang of pleasure.

Vice News has reported that a group called “Orgy on Shchekavystsa: Official” has been created on Telegram calling on those wanting to participate in a mass orgy in the event that the Russian president decides to launch nuclear missiles.

Story continues below Advertisement

More than 15 000 eager wanna-be participants have already signed up for the orgy which is set to take place on a hill outside the capital, Kyiv. According to the news agency, orgy participants have been instructed to adorn their hands with stripes to specify what activities they’re interested in, according to the news outlet. Depending on what sexual experience you’re keen to enjoy, people have been instructed to display a specific number of stripes on their hands as code for what it is they want to explore.

Story continues below Advertisement