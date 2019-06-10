Mel B is reportedly planning her own line of sex toys. Picture: AP

Mel B is reportedly planning her own line of sex toys. The Spice Girl is said to be working on releasing a range of toys for women specifically based in the UK, as she’s reportedly found that the toys currently on the market aren’t as good as those sold in the US.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “Melanie has had lots of chats with British ladies who have been bemoaning the range of sex toys. One asked here about a vibrator that looks like a lipstick but you can’t get it in the UK and they don’t ship them over here - it’s very frustrating!

“Mel’s researched what’s available. She’s had talks about designs and a range - there will be a splash of leopard print. Her aim is to have an upmarket range. Gwyneth Paltrow does sex toys but Mel’s will be designed for the British market.”

Gwyneth Paltrow released a $4 000 (about R59 500) "dirty weekend sex kit” through her lifestyle website Goop last year, which featured a range of items from a $82 massage oil to a 24-carat gold sex toy costing $3,500.

The website said at the time that the products - worth a total of almost $4 300 - are a must-have, adding: "These five clean, nontoxic essentials are virtually guaranteed to ignite and/or reenergise sexual vibes.”

Mel, 44, is said to want to create a similar line of toys herself, though specifically catered to the UK market.

And sex toys aren’t the only new business venture for the Wannabe hitmaker, as it was recently claimed she is in talks to front her own TV show.

A source said: "Telly bosses feel her open and approachable nature would put guests at ease - and Mel's larger-than-life personality would be entertaining viewing.

"A few channels are interested at the moment. She has a good relationship with ITV after she appeared on Piers Morgan, and they feel she would be a good fit for the channel."