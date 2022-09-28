‘My super Christian family disowned me because of my OnlyFans account’

Sky Bri has a major online following, thanks to her social media content. Now that she’s found fame on internet content subscription service OnlyFans, the model and porn star has been making bank. But not everyone is celebrating her wins.

The US-based content creator recently appeared on Barstool’s OnlyStans podcast and revealed that her family’s reaction to her joining OnlyFans was not exactly positive. “My mum is super supportive of it, but the rest of my family disowned me,” Bri, 23, told host Glenny Balls. In her defence, Britain’s “The Daily Star” reported that Bri only films two sex scenes a month. She often works with bestie Rara Knupps to shoot steamy content for their OnlyFans channels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sky (@realskybri) “Literally I shoot a scene twice a month. And people act like I’m this sex-crazed (woman), out here f****** everyone, but I’m very vanilla, I just want love,” she explained.

Speaking about how her family don’t support her line of work, Bri added, “They’re super Christian, very very religious.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by sky (@realskybri)

But Bri does have aspirations beyond creating saucy content. She wants to retire from sex work one day, move to San Diego, have two kids and a dog. “I live like I’m broke. I don’t spend any of my money; all the money that I’ve made over the last year is saved up,” she revealed.