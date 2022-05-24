Mzansi takes to Twitter to share their thoughts on side effects of masturbation

Growing up, the old folk used to tell us things like “you’ll go blind” or “you’re going to grow hair on your palms” if you masturbate too much. While it’s perfectly natural for people to want to pleasure themselves, there are some who believe that’s wrong and that masturbation, therefore, makes you a bad person.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hence the older generation trying to scare teens – or those who have hit puberty and discovered their sexuality – into thinking that too much masturbating causes bodily harm. While it’s physically impossible to grow hair on the palm of your hands, no matter how often you masturbate, it has left many people wondering what could possibly happen if you did? So when popular TikToker @AdvoBarryRoux tweeted the question: “What are the Side Effects Of Masturbation?” His followers pulled up a chair and sat down for the comments, while others shared their views on the matter.

What are the Side Effects Of Masturbation? — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) May 24, 2022 While one would expect hilarious comments typical of those one would usually expect on the subject, tweeps took it rather seriously and had much to say about the bad effects it has on the body. One Twitter user went as far as sharing a long list of side effects which included, “drained energy, desensitisation, no self-confidence, poor sexual performance, no self-control, and no self-development”. Another person said: “I used to masturbate and rub my clit everyday to porn and I abused my clit to the point when I'm close to climaxing I lose it and the climax runs away. Now it's like I ran out of data for climaxing and squirting. Too much of something isn't good guys, jokes aside.”

Story continues below Advertisement

“It destroyed my relationship, I no longer wana have sex with my partner” said another. True it destroyed my relationship, I no longer wana have sex with my partner. I just masturbate and he suspects tht I cheat kanti no. He thinks I get sex outside because I don't sleep with him anymore. We have been together for 2 years but only had about 10 times. 🥺🥺🥺😭 — Deep House Freak (@delphi199) May 24, 2022 “Lifelessness! You become a zombie, no energy, no desire, no ambition, desensitisation (you only get excited by porn), erectile dysfunction & cognitive dissonance. You will literally lose all control of yourself & be control by your sexual urge, reality vacates to the mind! Stop!” was another response. However it isn’t all doom and gloom. Here are comments from those who saw the good in taking matters into your own hands.