Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella has an “amazing sex life” with boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev. The 35-year-old retired wrestler has admitted she and her professional dancer partner Artem - whom she first met when she was partnered with him during the 2017 series of ‘Dancing with the Stars’, but didn’t begin dating until after her 2018 break-up with John Cena - have sex regularly, as she says being with a dancer is “the best” when it comes to the bedroom.

During an episode of her and twin sister Brie Bella’s eponymous podcast - which Artem was a guest on - she responded to a fan who asked how often the pair “get freaky” with each other, and said: "Artem, should I have you answer this? Artem and I have an amazing sex life. When they say dancers are the best, let me tell ya. Once you have a dancer, you don't go back. That's it. If he leaves me, I'm going to the ballet every night because that's that.”

The ‘Total Bellas’ star also recalled a time she and Artem went two weeks without having sex, and added: "It kind of made me like angry like you know how you get hangry?”

For Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan, sex isn’t a regular occurrence, as they have their two-year-old daughter Birdie to contend with.