Ooh la la la! Sarah Ferguson to release steamy Mills & Boon novel based on her great-great aunt

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, must have a lot of time on her hands if she managed to write a fictional novel on a forbidden romance without letting anything slip to the press. Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, has a new Mills & Boon novel called Her Heart for a Compass due for release.

She says it’s based on a fictional account of the life of her great-great-aunt, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott. According to the Daily Mail, the book is set in the heart of the Victorian era, and centres on 18-year-old Lady Margaret who rejects the suitor her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Buccleuch, chose for her. Here’s where the romance and intrigue come in. Banished from society, Margaret finds herself drawn to a priest and later a much older diplomat.

Filled with forbidden trysts and passion, FEAMAIL shared an extract from the yet-to-be released book. One passage reads: “She lifted her hand to his cheek and felt his sharp intake of breath at her touch. 'Margaret,' he said, his voice both rough and gentle at the same time.'” We’re wondering if the real Lady Margaret would have had anything to say about the tome, had she been alive. She married Donald Cameron of Lochiel, who was an MP and 24th chief of Clan Cameron, in 1875. The Duchess of York isn’t new to writing; she wrote best-selling children's books and several works of non-fiction. This latest project is said to be a “dream come true” to be a first-time novelist at the age of 61.