Marilyn Monroe had her first orgasm at age 36. Picture: AP

** This blog was written by guest author Melissa Luies** They know no fear

During an orgasm, the parts of the brain that process fear shut down.

Marilyn Monroe never climaxed with JFK, Sinatra, or DiMaggio

That's right - America's biggest sex symbol was anorgasmic until just before she died, at 36. That's when she told her psychiatrist that she'd finally enjoyed an orgasm. And then, the proverbial curtain came down. What a waste.

There is a best day for sex

Day 14 of a woman's cycle, to be exact. On this magical day (which is also around the time ovulation occurs, go figure), a woman's clitoris grows like a magic grow capsule, increasing in size by up to 20%. That makes it way, way easier to get her off, for those of you who are clueless or cursed with crappy dexterity.

Orgasms are the best headache cure, hands down

Orgasms work faster than painkillers to reduce headaches and cured 60% of migraine sufferers in a recent study.

Lesbians have the upper hand

While straight women only have orgasms 62% of the time they have sex, lesbians get off 75% of the time. That's according to a study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine and I guess we shouldn't be completely surprising since these girls are working with familiar equipment.





Find out more on bellarouge.co.za