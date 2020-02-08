Penal artist Pricasso: 'I enjoy shocking people'









Australian artist Tim Patch, (Pricasso), makes a portrait of two men at the Sexpo in Sydney. Picture: Reuters Love, The Sex Expo, a four-day sexy shopping and fantastic entertainment experience has hit Cape Town by storm. On Thursday I had the chance to interview the famous penal artist, Pricasso at Grand West at the Sun exhibit. Give us a bit of background about you and your work? I'm Pricasso, real name is Tim Patch, originally from the UK but have been living in Australia for about 40 years now. How did it come about that you started using your penis as a paint instrument?

The idea just popped into my head after watching a show called Puppetry of the Penis and thought that they have the best job in the world.

Then I reckon I could paint with mine and maybe do it for a year or two and because I'm pretty old. I tried it one day when I got home and it was possible ... Just needed more practice.

I googled and no one else was doing it and thought this could be my thing but kept it secret for a year or so.

Tim Patch aka Pricasso. Picture: Babalwa Dhlamini

Why do you do what you do?

Because it's fun and I get out. I got divorce a couple of times during my life and I gave away 2hours a day to start.

I was a builder and carpenter for most of my life and thought well i really have to do something for myself because I sort of wasted most of my life.

Apart from being an artist, builder and carpenter what other jobs have you done?

I started a pottery business between marriages named Hellfire pottery and that did really well. It's very sculptural. I recently did a crocodile.

What do you enjoy about your work?

Shocking people I suppose.

Because you have such a unique way of painting, how does society accept you?

Most people think it's fantastic what I'm doing and a few not.

What is your day like?

I get a lot of orders for painting. People would email me a picture and I start painting. Sometimes it's an embarrassing picture accompanied with a rude shocking video for the client.

Does you work sell very well?

Yes, I am busy all the time. I get so many orders that I have to turn people away.

What inspires you?

I just want to make a success for myself. I think I'm famous and I might be remembered one day.

Who do you compare yourself too?

Nobody, because I'm the only penal artist

Love, The Sex Expo is on until Feb 9 at Grandwest Casino and Entertainment World in Cape Town. Visit: thesexexpo.com/