Pornhub makes premium content free for Italians

Milan - Amid coronavirus scare, porn website "Pornhub" announced that premium content will be provided to Italians during the outbreak. A press release shared by Pornhub read: "Forza Italia, We love you! PornHub has decided to donate its percentage revenue from ModelHub platform from March to help Italy during the outbreak. "To help you during these weeks at home, for the whole month you can access PornHub Premium free of charge, with no need of using your credit card." “Pornhub is donating its March proceeds from Modelhub to support Italy during this unfortunate time,” the company also said on Twitter.

Pornhub is donating its March proceeds from Modelhub to support Italy during this unfortunate time (model earnings will remain untouched). Italy will also have free access to Pornhub Premium throughout the month. Forza Italia, we love you! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/DD0nYDyrJ4 — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) March 12, 2020

Pornhub also recently rolled out coronavirus-themed porn on their site including people wearing hazmat suits and masks.

A survey in the past revealed that Italy ranked seventh in Pornhub's top 20 countries by traffic in 2019, with the US, Japan and the UK taking the first three spots.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced new measures in Italy to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

According to various reports, all shops are now shuttered except food shops, pharmacies, tobacconists and newspaper sellers.

Cafes and restaurants, previously allowed to open to customers in the daytime, are now restricted to delivery service only, except for those in transport hubs.

Banks, post offices and transport services would remain operational, as would factories and offices provided they adopt measures to keep workers apart.

IANS

