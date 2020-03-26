Pornhub now free to everyone across the globe

Premium porn website Pornhub has temporarily changed its title to "Stayhomehub" to encourage people around the world to self-isolate. "With nearly one billion people in lockdown across the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important that we lend a hand and provide them with an enjoyable way to pass the time," Pornhub's Corey Price told British tabloid The Sun. "We hope by expanding our offer of free Pornhub Premium worldwide, people have an extra incentive to stay home and flatten the curve," he further added. Users were free to make use of the offer from Tuesday until April 23.

Stay home and help flatten the curve! Since COVID-19 continues to impact us all, Pornhub has decided to extend Free Pornhub Premium worldwide until April 23rd. So enjoy, stay home, and stay safe 🔥 https://t.co/ZponKGKSJn #StayHomehub pic.twitter.com/DxWJGBnNkC — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) March 24, 2020

Pornhub usually charges $9.99 (about R170) per month, or $7.99 a month for a 12-month subscription.

The premium package offers no ads, faster streaming, high-speed downloads and better video quality as well as “discreet billing” and anytime cancellation.

The company also announced that it has it is donating 50 000 masks to front-line workers in New York.

Twitter users were quick to respond to the announcement with quirky memes.





not all heroes wear capes pic.twitter.com/GL1mU0PUGP — mizael (@ME_SIGH_EL) March 24, 2020





Previously, the website announced that premium content will be provided to Italians during the outbreak.

A press release shared by Pornhub read: "Forza Italia, We love you! PornHub has decided to donate its percentage revenue from ModelHub platform from March to help Italy during the outbreak."



