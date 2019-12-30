The product in question goes by the same name, and it doesn't take much to guess what it's actually used for. Picture: getcomeandgone.com/

Just when you think you've seen everything the internet has to offer, one company goes and moves the goal posts. Twitter user @kittynouveau was one of the first to notice the unusual product on offer from a company that calls itself Come&gone.

The product in question goes by the same name, and it doesn't take much to guess what it's actually used for. "Meet your next post sex BFF" reads the tagline of Come&gone.

For those who are finding it hard to visualize the use of the product, here's a little teaser: "He finished, and you...need to go to the bathroom and clean up. Come&gone can help you with that. Say goodbye to your old towel, tshirt, and half a roll of toilet paper - forever."

Tweeps were having a field day, and took to social media to find other uses for it. One user in particular, @kittynouveau led the cavalry with "im calling the police and also the vatican."