Prince Harry had 'naked encounter' with Las Vegas dominatrix

The 38-year-old royal - who stepped down from his official duties in 2020 and moved to LA with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - is set to release the controversial memoir 'Spare' on Tuesday but is said to have left his "fumble" with Las Vegas stripper Carrie Royale, 51, out of the book.

She told The Daily Star on Sunday: "I was with him for a good 20 minutes, with lots of kissing and fumbling.

“I was wearing a dress over a string bikini and and the dress soon came off, leaving only my bikini. He was already naked. He's a coward, I knew he wouldn't tell the whole truth in this book!"

Harry - who now has children Archie, three, and 20-month-old Lili with the former 'Suits' actress - is thought to have met the Sin City worker a decade ago and Royale went on to add to the outlet that she and her friends had been "invited to party" at a hotel with the Duke of Sussex and "laughed" when she heard his claims that he had lost his virginity to an older woman.