Producer Rian van Heerden on ’Sex in Afrikaans’: ’As long as it’s legal and doesn’t scare the horses...’

“I didn’t think anything could still shock or surprise me,” said Rian van Heerden, the narrator and producer of Sex in Afrikaans. “But I can tell you, while we were filming this series, we could hardly believe what we were hearing! I honestly didn’t think I was conservative and then I realised that I was actually still a little conservative … ”

Sex in Afrikaans is now streaming on Showmax, answering all the questions you’ve ever had about sex – and some that never crossed your mind – just in time for Valentine’s Day. The revealing Showmax Original documentary series follows clinical psychologist Bradley R Daniels as he helps four Afrikaans couples and two singles to have shameless discussions about their sex lives for the first time publicly – and, in the process, discover that there is so much more fun to be had. With six episodes that focus on sex workers, sex toys, porn, swinging, BDSM and fetishes respectively, Sex in Afrikaans is an eye-opening tour of what your neighbours and co-workers get up to behind closed doors.

The media is already buzzing about the groundbreaking series, which carries an 18SNLV age restriction. The Saturday Star calls it "jaw-dropping", and IOL Entertainment is labelling it “SA's most controversial TV series to date”. Below is a quick Q&A with van Heerden: How difficult was it to find people to talk openly about sex in South Africa?

It was quite a process. As you can imagine, the vast majority of people are reluctant to talk about sex. Now imagine if you have to do it on television. And, because of people with alternative sexual needs being judged so harshly in the Afrikaans community, you can imagine how difficult it was to get Afrikaans people to openly talk about sex. I think that every person who participated is a pioneer and is very brave indeed.

What was the hardest topic to find people to talk about?

We have an entire episode on swingers, which is a big Afrikaans thing. Swinging is a big, big thing, especially in the estates. I've talked to dozens and dozens of couples who swing, but that episode was our hardest one in terms of getting people to talk about it on TV. What surprised you in making this series? Did you learn anything new? I learnt a hell of a lot. Honestly, after doing all those series of Voorblad and Skuur back in the day, I thought I had heard and seen everything, but apparently not. After all these years in the industry, I learnt that I can still be caught off guard.

I particularly remember the interview with “Amanda” in the first episode. She’s a sex worker who was willing to show her face and reveal exactly what the ooms ask for when they visit her. Some of the details made my jaw drop. We also did an episode on BDSM: it has so many more aspects than you could imagine. We even went to the fringes of BDSM, such as fisting.

And then there is the latex fetish, where people become human dolls. And people who dress like babies. I can go on and on … But why was I shocked? Why have I not heard of these things before?

When you talk to these people, they are 100% normal people and they just get kicks from other things than for example you and me. And so what? After everything you’ve seen in Sex in Afrikaans, do you think people are bored with normal sex? I think if you come out of a background where sex is considered only acceptable when it’s done in the missionary position for 15 minutes after Noot vir Noot on a Saturday evening, you definitely suffer from boredom.

Thirty years into the marriage, how do we keep it interesting? “I want you to dress up like Supergirl.” “I think you and I should speak to the neighbours. Maybe they would like to join us for more than just a braai on Saturday night?”

Is this the worst thing? Would that be the end of the world? Can we at least talk about it? Look at some of the reasons people cheat on each other. It's often very simple: I have certain needs and certain things I would like to do. Certain things provide me with pleasure but I can’t tell you because I do not know how you are going to react: I can’t talk to you about my sexual needs. Are there moments that stand out as the most fun for you from producing the series?

We had a lot of fun. There were too many moments to mention but I must admit attending the swaaibraai was quite the experience! Sex in Afrikaans is already being called “the most controversial series South Africa has ever seen” – before anyone has even watched it. Do you think that’s correct? I definitely think that this is the most controversial series that has ever been produced in South Africa. Sex in Afrikaans is one for the books.

But it was high time. So yes, I’m sure there will be a backlash and there will be people who will be offended but I’m also sure that there will be many more people who will be helped by this series. What do you hope your audience takes away from watching Sex in Afrikaans? It is important that South Africans understand that they are not alone in their sexual wants and needs. There are others like you! And it’s okay.