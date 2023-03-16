Rachel Bilson makes candid confession about her sex life

Rachel Bilson didn't have an orgasm until she was 38. The 41-year-old actress has previously dated the likes of Adam Brody, Hayden Christensen – with whom she has 7-year-old daughter Briar Rose – and Bill Hader but during a chat with comedian Whitney Cummings admitted that she was only able to climax in the years that led up to her 40th birthday.

Speaking on the “Broad Ideas” podcast, Cummings said: “I'm not on birth control, my sex drive … by the way, I’m going to say this wild thing. To say: I have not had an orgasm from sex until I went off birth control. Never had it in my life until I turned 40 … But I could do it with my hands.” Bilson replied: “It didn’t happen for me until I was about 38. Isn’t that crazy? But not with, like, d*** inside.”

“The O.C.” star did not elaborate on her experiences but when Cummings suggested that a lot of women don't have orgasms until after they have had a child, she agreed that that could be a possibility. Towards the end of 2022, Bilson confirmed that she was in a new relationship but remained tight-lipped about who her new lover was. She did say he had been bringing her coffee and they had been active in the bedroom.