IllicitEncounters.com, a UK dating agency for married people, recently conducted a survey with about 2 000 respondents.
Their aim was to find out what the biggest mistakes lovers are guilty of when it comes to pleasure between the sheets.
“We find that what primarily drives people to have an affair is bad sex. Avoid these mistakes and there is less risk of your partner cheating,” commented IllicitEncounters spokeswoman Jessica Leoni after the results were revealed.
Women’s 10 biggest sex mistakes, according to men:
- Fail to initiate sex
- Always wanting sex in the dark
- Faking an orgasm
- Talking too much
- Never asking for anything new
- Mentioning what a previous lover did in bed
- Over-thinking sex
- Being too timid
- Believing he is always up for sex
- Worrying too much about how they look
Men’s 10 biggest sex mistakes, according to women
- Skipping on foreplay and rushing straight into full sex
- Having an orgasm first
- Being clumsy
- Talking dirty in a crude way
- Lack of communication/intimacy after sex
- Fall asleep as soon as they have finished
- Commenting on women’s body shape
- Assume you know what she wants
- Rigidly stick to your plan and ignoring her body language
- Keep it completely physical with no emotional connection