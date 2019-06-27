Their aim was to find out what the biggest mistakes lovers are guilty of when it comes to pleasure between the sheets. Picture: Max Pixel

IllicitEncounters.com, a UK dating agency for married people, recently conducted a survey with about 2 000 respondents. Their aim was to find out what the biggest mistakes lovers are guilty of when it comes to pleasure between the sheets.

“We find that what primarily drives people to have an affair is bad sex. Avoid these mistakes and there is less risk of your partner cheating,” commented IllicitEncounters spokeswoman Jessica Leoni after the results were revealed.

Women’s 10 biggest sex mistakes, according to men:

Fail to initiate sex

Always wanting sex in the dark

Faking an orgasm

Talking too much

Never asking for anything new

Mentioning what a previous lover did in bed

Over-thinking sex

Being too timid

Believing he is always up for sex

Worrying too much about how they look

Men’s 10 biggest sex mistakes, according to women

Skipping on foreplay and rushing straight into full sex

Having an orgasm first

Being clumsy

Talking dirty in a crude way

Lack of communication/intimacy after sex

Fall asleep as soon as they have finished

Commenting on women’s body shape

Assume you know what she wants

Rigidly stick to your plan and ignoring her body language

Keep it completely physical with no emotional connection



