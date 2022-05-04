Robbie Williams admits he didn’t 'condone' some sex scenes in his biopic

London - Singer Robbie Williams joked that he didn't "condone" director Michael Gracey's decision for lead actor Jonno Davies to get nude in his upcoming biopic 'Better Man', but said the film won't hold anything back when it comes to his wild past. Speaking at a question and answer session with fans in Melbourne, Australia, The Sun newspaper quotes the former Take That member as saying: "There are sex scenes that I do not condone. I am like, 'If they must be in there, Michael, then you put them in there.'"

"He said that it is a necessity for the script that I get completely naked and I am not sure why as there is one scene where we are in a church and it does not call for it," he continued, reports showbiz.com.

"It is my life and it is what I got up to. It is not anodyne, it is not vanilla. It is drugs, the ups, the downs, the women, the sex," he said. The 48-year-old singer admitted the X-rated subject matter will stop him ever letting his and wife Ayda Field's four children from ever seeing his biopic. "They are not going to know anything about this film. They can't see it, as I will have a lot of things to answer for.

