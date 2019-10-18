Robert Pattinson has opened up about his "ferocious masturbation scene" in 'The Lighthouse'.
The 33-year-old actor revealed that the shocking scene was the first one he shot for the movie and he was initially worried that his performance was too much for director Robert Eggers.
He told The New York Times: "It's always nice to do something massive for your opening shot, and I went really massive on the first take. It was a 180 from everything we'd done in rehearsal, and I could see Robert [Eggers] a little in shock afterward. But I was like, 'OK, cool, I didn't get told to stop, so I'll keep going in that direction.' As soon as I'd done that, it was like the road started getting paved."
Robert recently spoke about the surprising number of masturbation scenes he has done for recent movies.