Self love is self-care: Sex toys for singles looking to go solo on Valentine’s Day

Finding a sex toy that suits your needs is the key to adopting sex toys. Sex toys are not (and shouldn’t be) a “one-size-fits-all”, much like shoes and clothing. There is a sex toy out there for you.

Story continues below Advertisement

We selected a few of our favourites that were specially chosen based on personality. For the Environmentalist: The Dolly Bi How eco-friendly sex toys are should be a legitimate issue for anyone who cares about the environment. The Dolly Bi is the ideal toy for eco-warriors if you’re concerned about draining and disposing of batteries in landfills. It uses a magnetic USB to charge that eliminates the need to change batteries.

The Dolly Bi. picture from pexels You may easily pick up one of the hybrid kits to switch the few toys they have that need batteries, to the USB system. The toy has other wonderful qualities as well. The Dolly Bi is waterproof, constructed of silicone and features user-friendly controls. This indicates that it is simple to start, stop or alter vibration patterns while in use. Additionally, it locks up quickly, so you won't have to worry about it vibrating while you’re travelling. In addition, the amount of enjoyment is excellent. Similar to traditional rabbit vibrators, the vibrator’s dolphin-like shape makes it ideal for simultaneous stimulation of the vaginal and clitoral areas.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Crave Vesper: A gift for art lovers You’ll love the Crave Vesper if you have a distinctive fashion sense and standout jewellery items. You can tell there’s something unique about the toy if Jane Fonda wears it on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” because she likes it so much. The Crave Vesper picture from Pexels Even though it’s small and light, the pendant, which has four speeds, has a powerful vibration and a striking appearance. Particularly when set at the lowest level, the vibrator is incredibly quiet. It’s also easy to clean because it’s made of stainless steel. The Vesper may be charged through USB. Don’t immerse it; it is splash-proof but not waterproof. It’s vital to understand that the Crave Vesper is not intended for vaginal usage, but rather for vulvar or clitoral stimulation.

Story continues below Advertisement

For the chronic condition fighter: The Extra Powerful Massage Wand Vibrator One of the most well-liked sex objects available is undoubtedly this massaging wand, especially among people who have chronic illnesses. For sex and massage, it might be a lifesaver. Among other chronic ailments, I experience chronic exhaustion, which causes frequent and excruciating knots in my neck and back that are hard to untangle. For certain knots, it might take multiple massages and acupuncture sessions before I feel an improvement. One of the things I’ve enjoyed most about teaching sexuality is teaching people how to use vibrating sex toys to aid with the uncomfortable places. The wands and other similar products can be fantastic for sex, but they can also help reduce some of the stiffness and pain that make day-to-day living with sickness difficult.

You should be aware that the Extra Powerful Massage Wand is corded and must be plugged in. However, I adore the simple controls and pulsing feature. And to make things even better, you can add various attachments to the wand’s head to tailor your experience to your preferences. For the techie: The Vibease Esthesia, Are you always at the cutting edge of technology? If so, you’ll like the Esthesia. It is a silicone rabbit vibrator that is incredibly silent, similar to the Dolly Bi. It is waterproof and USB-rechargeable.

Picture by anna-shvets from pexels The synchronisation of the toy with your technology is what sets it apart. You might have your spouse SMS you vibration patterns from anywhere in the world, or you can sync the vibrations with your audiobooks. You can also design your own vibrations with the Vibease app. With this sex toy, there’s something interesting and novel to learn. For the health-conscious: Perifit

One-third of women have a pelvic floor issue, according to the research titled “Prevalence and co-occurrence of pelvic floor disorders among community-dwelling women”. You might be aware of techniques for at-home pelvic floor muscle strengthening but using a cute little toy to assist is more fun. Wand. Picture from pexels An app is used to play games during which you use the muscles in your vagina to manipulate imaginary butterflies. While virtual coaches urge you to work hard, algorithms assist in tracking your success. It’s waterproof, made of silicone and connects to your phone via Bluetooth. There are several sex toys available to suit our diverse personalities, passions and skills. The most crucial thing to keep in mind when shopping for toys is to choose one made from materials that are safe for the body and buy them only from trustworthy merchants, like those mentioned above.