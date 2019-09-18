Higgins and a host of other influencers have joined British cervical cancer charity Jo’s Trust by tweeting which emojis they use to represent their vaginas. Picture: Flickr.com

This week marks the official start to Sexual Health Awareness Week, and celebrities are heeding the call to raise more awareness around vaginal health. One such celeb is Love Island's Maura Higgins.

Higgins and a host of other influencers have joined British cervical cancer charity Jo’s Trust by tweeting which emojis they use to represent their vaginas, UK's Cosmopolitan reported.

The idea behind the emoji tweets is to inspire more women to discuss what it’s like going for a smear test and to share tips with anybody who might be nervous or embarrassed by using the hashing #EndSmearFear.

Smear tests aren't always easy so let’s help #EndSmearFear by talking more about them. I got the nation talking about Fanny Flutters now let's do the same with vaginas, cervixes and smear tests! Starting with a hunt for our favourite vagina emoji. Mine is definitely 🦋 — Maura Higgins (@MauraHiggins) September 16, 2019

Check out some of the most interesting tweets below:

Emoji of a mikado biscuit, my uncle Brendan calls them the fanny biscuits 😂 smear tests are easy, just breath, relax & it’s done. Sing the theme tune ‘ kimbery, mikado & coconut cream. someone you love & love someone...’ pic.twitter.com/rjjhNYbzTz — LindaMOShea (@LindaMOShea) September 16, 2019

Just been on the ☎️ to book my next smear test in! By talking more openly about our vaginas, cervixes & smear tests in general we can #endsmearfear✨I always make sure the morning of my smear is as relaxed as possible!There’s no vagina emoji but.🍑🍑What’re your smear test tips? — Poppy Deyes (@PoppyDeyes) September 16, 2019