Higgins and a host of other influencers have joined British cervical cancer charity Jo’s Trust by tweeting which emojis they use to represent their vaginas. Picture: Flickr.com

This week marks the official start to Sexual Health Awareness Week, and celebrities are heeding the call to raise more awareness around vaginal health. 

One such celeb is Love Island's Maura Higgins.

Higgins and a host of other influencers have joined British cervical cancer charity Jo’s Trust by tweeting which emojis they use to represent their vaginas, UK's Cosmopolitan reported. 

The idea behind the emoji tweets is to inspire more women to discuss what it’s like going for a smear test and to share tips with anybody who might be nervous or embarrassed by using the hashing #EndSmearFear.

Check out some of the most interesting tweets below: