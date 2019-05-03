Shailene Woodley “loves sex” - but finds dating “hard”. Picture: Reuters

Shailene Woodley “loves sex” - but finds dating “hard”. The Big Little Lies star - who was most recently linked to rugby star Ben Volavola back in early 2018 - says that whilst she has fun getting intimate with her romantic interests, she finds love “scary”, and doesn’t enjoy dating.

She said: “Dating’s hard. I mean, I love sex. I love the power of emotional connection via physicality. Who doesn’t? But now I’m only interested in those unexpected impactful connections.

“It’s easy to talk about the positive things about love, but love is scary.”

And the 27-year-old actress says she rarely has the ability to confess her emotions and fears to her potential partners, because she “can’t explain” how she feels.

Speaking to InStyle magazine, she added: “Recently I was speaking with a friend, and we were like, ‘When was the last time you met someone and had the ability to say, ‘I’m so attracted to you. I think your mind stimulates my mind in ways I can’t explain. Creatively, I’m feeling a 10. Physically, I can’t wait to know what you feel like. And you scare the shit out of me’?'”

Meanwhile, back in 2015, Shailene said she was looking for a partner who makes her feel “safe”.

She said: “When you’re truly in love, for me, you’re my lighthouse! You’re somebody who holds me high, keeps me safe, you’ve got my f***ing back. You also love me whole, wild and free. You let me do me and I’m gonna let you do you. And I’ll be the home that you return to.”

The Divergent star made her red carpet debut with Ben back in May 2018 when they attended the premiere of her movie Adrift, after having reportedly met in Fiji when she was filming the movie.

Shailene keeps a tight lid on her private life, so it’s not known if the pair are still together.