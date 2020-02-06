The club prides itself on the fact that it's the "first establishment in Nevada where sex dolls are ready". Picture: YouTube.com

One wouldn't really expect Las Vegas residents to throw a fuss after the opening of a sex doll-only social club. After all, the US city is known for its debauchery and anything goes mentality. But it seems the Las Vegas Sex Dolls Experience has gone a step too far. According to the Daily Mail, residents are not taking too kindly to the existence of the sex doll-only social club that lets customers "create and interact" an "erotic atmosphere that is perfectly customized" to their needs.

The club prides itself on the fact that it's the "first establishment in Nevada where sex dolls are ready," Las Vegas Sex Dolls Experience boasts on its social media pages.

However, they do stop short of saying they're a brothel.

Because of the club's close proximity to a residential area, one local has taken issue with it. "We've got apartments and houses on the other side of the road on the other side of Pecos, and we've got houses over here with children. It shouldn't be allowed, and I didn't think by law it was," Cyndi Robbins told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.