Stuck on a Valentine’s Day gift? Give your partner the gift of an orgasm

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By Lizzy Bliss It’s that time of the year again. January has come and gone and before you know it, we’re a week away from Valentine’s Day. It’s a day of caring, love, affection, appreciation and giving Valentine’s gifts, of course, just like St Valentine intended. But buying a Valentine’s gift isn’t that simple. You want to give something unique and personal that shows you care, and this can be tricky, especially if you don’t know the person all that well yet or too well. Chocolates will get eaten, flowers will eventually wilt, die, and ultimately be forgotten, but a quality sex toy will last a lifetime. Whether you’re single, dating, in a new relationship, or you’ve been married since forever, Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to give your lover (or yourself) the ultimate unique, personal gift that shows you care: The gift of an orgasm.

Sure, it might be a bit more risqué than a bunch of cherry blossoms, but I promise you there’s a sex toy to suit any gender, budget, style or preference.

Shopping online for adult toys can be a lot like a blind date though: Awkward, overwhelming, and if you don’t do your research, you’re never really sure what you’re going to get.

Here are a few tips to make sure this is your most orgasmic Valentine’s Day ever:

Buying a sex toy

Before you start shopping, be honest with yourself and think carefully about what you want from the sex toy. An excellent way to do this is to consider the way you masturbate and what you enjoy sexually.

Do you prefer clitoral, G-Spot, vaginal, anal stimulation or a combination of these?

Do you enjoy larger or smaller penises?

Do you like direct or indirect stimulation? Would you prefer intense or soft vibrations?

Once you’re able to answer these questions, you can start shopping for toys.

As with anything in life, you get what you pay for, so I always recommend buying the highest quality adult toy you can afford. Rechargeable toys will usually be quieter than battery-operated ones, and always try to get one with variable speeds, it just gives you more options.

Lastly, you want to look at the material the toy is made from. Nowadays, most premium toys are made from phthalate-free material or ABS plastic, and you shouldn’t settle for anything less.

Also, if it doesn’t say waterproof, splashproof, or water-resistant, don’t buy it. It’s always good to read a couple of reviews before you spend your hard-earned money.

Buying a sex toy for him

Granted, people with penises tend to have it a bit easier when it comes to having orgasms, but that doesn’t mean they can’t benefit from using technology to have a bit of extra fun.

The first thing you need to know before you win GF of the year is that these toys exist. The gentlemen might not have as many options as we do and the toys won’t be bright pink with bunny ears, but there are still quite a few options.

The real question isn’t why should you buy him a toy, but which one to choose? If you’re relatively new to using adult toys, I recommend starting with a cock ring, penis sleeve or male masturbator (bonus points if it vibrates).

If your man is a little more open-minded, you could even go for something like a prostate massager.

Buying a sex toy for her

Chances are your female other half already owns an adult toy or two. In the unlikely event she doesn’t, I recommend getting her something small, simple, unintimidating, and un-phallic shaped, like a rechargeable bullet vibrator, to help her ease into it.

If you’re looking for a toy to keep her company while you’re out of town, nothing beats a quality rabbit vibrator. There’s a reason these are the best-selling adult toys in the world as they provide pinpoint clitoral and G-spot stimulation simultaneously to give her those incredible, blended orgasms. Just make sure it’s rechargeable and made from quality, body-safe silicone.

In my opinion, the best toy to buy your other half is one that you can use together. A magic wand massager is an ideal toy as it has a large head that delivers deep, powerful vibrations to her entire pelvic area. You don’t have to worry too much about hitting the perfect spot. You just need to be in the general vicinity.

Another option would be to get a suction vibrator. These little wonders are tiny, discreet and quiet and allow her to stimulate her clitoris during intercourse without getting in your way.

Remember, the couple that plays together stays together. And after all, what better gift is there than the gift of orgasms?

Visit Lizzy Bliss for more information.