London - Guidelines for directing nudity and sex scenes in the era of #MeToo have been issued for the first time.
The advice, published by professional body Directors UK, includes a ban on full-nudity in auditions – suggesting actors wear bikinis or trunks instead – and proposes performers bring a chaperone when reading for intimate TV and film scenes.
And if a callback audition requires semi-nudity, actors and agents must be given 48 hours’ notice.
The guidelines, which are backed by Bafta and the BFI, state the production must also have explicit written consent from performers prior to filming or photographing them nude or semi-nude.
Directors UK said it recognises that "by their nature auditions are based on a power imbalance" but is aiming to redress the issue by setting "the tone for a professional and respectful on-set environment".