The Dubai Porta Potty trend isn’t just a kink, ‘it uncovers the depravity of society’

Many people woke up to the long weekend with an unusual topic trending on Twitter. Those brave enough to click on the various links to Dubai Porta Potty instantly regretted their decision.

Story continues below Advertisment

Without going into too much detail, the disgusting viral trend refers to a phenomenon where female influencers and Instagram models receive messages from wealthy men in Dubai who want to pay them thousands of dollars to defecate on their faces. This is according to various media reports. Although the videos, which have now been removed from social media, haven’t been verified, they prompted a Dubai native to come forward and express his misgivings about the explicit content.

@ebrahim_ka #dubai #uae #dubaiportapotty ♬ Suspense, horror, piano and music box - takaya In his TikTok post, @ebrahim_ka quoted an Instagram model: “All rich men in Dubai fly girls out to do this. They are disgusting. All of them have the same fetish. “What shocks me the most is that people of Dubai are not keeping up with these trending videos, and they never heard of such a thing,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisment

@ebrahim_ka went on to explain that he is from Dubai and classifies himself as a “financially built man in Dubai”. He also noted that the fetish was not common among Arab men. “I for one do not enjoy defecating on other people’s faces,” he said. According to Distractify, it's not clear how the trend started, but it isn't a new phenomenon.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Kinks having to do with bodily fluids have been around for years and have their own communities in BDSM-type spaces,” wrote Distractify’s Kori Williams. “While it's unclear how Arab men specifically became attached to this trend, no particular kink or fetish is exclusive to one racial or gender demographic,” added Williams. A blogger who goes by the name Kaisar runs The Hidden Dominion, a website that documents the “slow, painful downfall of Western society”.

Story continues below Advertisment

In his latest blog, he spoke about Dubai Porta Potties and noted that the trend not only uncovered the depravity of society, but also how far these so-called “slay queens” would go to fulfil odd sexual fetishes for rich tycoons in exchange for money. Kaisar mentioned Kaisar TagTheSponser, a website that’s active in exposing this type of behaviour. How does it work?