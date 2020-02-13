1994 movie 'Disclosure' featuring Demi Moore and Michael Douglas.

Hot on the heels of the "sex in Sandton" mystery, Mzansi Twitter decided to have some fun with #thethingaboutofficesex which was trending Wednesday night. A video of a couple having sex in a Sandton office created a social media storm. One man is not too happy about it. Zahed Sibda, who was named and shamed as the man in the video, has decided to take legal action.

The company he works for even went as far as issuing a statement claiming that the steamy antics occurred in the office below theirs.

And yet, SA just won't let things go.

Thursday (Feb 13) is also International Condom Day, and the irony wasn't lost on tweeps as they took to the social media micro site to share their views.