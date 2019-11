Twitter shows its appreciation after Dr Sindi gives impromptu lesson on the vagina









[No, this is not a vagina] The pubic area, the labia majora, and the labia minora may be darker in complexion than the rest of your body. Picture: Max Pixel Dr Sindisiwe van Zyl is a name synonymous with mental healthcare and all things related to HIV. So when the general practitioner and radio host took some time out from her busy schedule to school her more than 150K followers on the inner workings of the vagina, Twitter took note. She started her first post with: "A few tweets about the #vagina coming up ..."

A few tweets about the #vagina coming up . — #SidebarWithSindi (@sindivanzyl) November 12, 2019

Going by the Twitter handle #SidebarWithSindi (@sindivanzyl), she then continued to educate South African women on the different vaginas. "We are all different. There is no "normal".

We're all different. There is no "normal"



Some have a hooded clitoris, others have an exposed clitoris



The outer lips - labia majora - come in different shapes and sizes



The inner lips - labia minora - come in different shapes and sizes



We're all different #Vagina



📷 Google pic.twitter.com/aS6f4wAlmF — #SidebarWithSindi (@sindivanzyl) November 12, 2019





South African women responded in kind, some thanking her for the very valuable information, while others asked some pertinent questions of their own.

Oh so there is no hair removal products that we can apply ourselves to remove the hair, shaving with that blade thingy irritates my skin and then I get pimples so I just cut the hair short with a scissor. — Masentle Lebona (@MasentleLebona) November 12, 2019





This was very informative thank you doc — 👑 (@Kay_Serunye) November 12, 2019





You did not touch on the odour and discharge. It's a serious issue for our sisters confidance and self esteem. — 🇿🇦AN-OUTGOING-BREADWINNER🙏 (@Moratiso) November 12, 2019