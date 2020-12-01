WATCH: Bodybuilder marries the woman of his dreams; never mind that she’s a sex doll

The bride wore white and the groom looked dashing in a black tuxedo. The traditional white wedding was attended by dozens of guests who looked on as the couple had their first dance. But this was no ordinary wedding. If you took a closer look, you’d notice that Yuri Tolochko’s new bride didn’t speak a single word during the entire event. That’s because his fiancée of 18 months, Margo, is actually a synthetic sex doll. The Kazakhstan bodybuilder proposed to his lover in December 2019 and the two married last week.

In a video posted to his Instagram page, Tolochko captions the post: “It’s happened. To be continued.”

In the video montage, he can be seen passionately kissing his bride although there’s not much response from her.

Speaking about Margo to euroweeklynews.com, Tolochko, who describes himself as “a sexy maniac”, claimed she has a dirty personality, and “she swears, but there is a tender soul inside”.

The couple first met in a nightclub, and Tolochko claimed he even paid for Margo to have cosmetic surgery.

Labelling himself as “pansexual”, he described himself as “a soul, an image, a character, or a person. I like the process of sex itself. And gender, sexual orientation is not particularly important here.”

According to social media, the wedding was due to happen earlier in the year but was delayed to due the coronavirus pandemic.

Tolochko’s marriage isn’t that bizarre, considering that businessman Zhenguo Yu treats all 11 of his sex dolls as members of his family.