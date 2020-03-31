WATCH: Guy accidentally flashes his girlfriend's mom during TikTok challenge

TikTok user @hxnkins may regret the moment he decided to take part in the latest challenge that has some people walking up to their partners completely naked and then filming their responses. The results are things viral content is made from. But for this unlucky guy, it's something he'll never live down. Over the weekend, @hxnkins shared the video of himself walking into his girlfriend's room completely naked. Unfortunately for him she wasn't alone - her mother was cuddling in bed with her. Opening the video with him walking down the passage, he says "so I saw this trend and wanted to try it on my girlfriend. Then this happened..." When seeing him walking through the door just in his birthday suit, his girlfriend laughs uncomfortably, but then shrieks and buries her head in her mom's shoulder.

Throughout the whole ordeal, the mother looks stunned, and yet not once does she look away or close her eyes. lol.

The challenge has taken off around the globe and initially started with women surprising their guys while they're busy working or playing video games, the Daily Mail reported. The results have been completely hilarious, with some even ending in self-isolating love.

@hxnkins's post has so far gotten 2.5 million likes and 18.9K comments, and it seems that most of his followers were more interested in him living down the embarrassing moment.

"WAS THAT HER MOM OH GOD," another asked, while someone else said: "I CAN'T BREATHEE."

"She looks like she just seen Godzilla," another joked.