WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow jokes with Hailey Bieber about having sex with her dad in bathroom

Gwyneth Paltrow joked with Hailey Bieber about having sex with her dad in a bathroom. The 49-year-old Oscar winner made a quip about sleeping with actor Stephen Baldwin during an appearance on Hailey’s ‘Who’s in my Bathroom?’ vlog on Wednesday.

Paltrow co-starred with Baldwin, 56, in Alan Rudolph’s 1994 Dorothy Parker biopic “Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle”. She made the cheeky joke while reflecting with 25-year-old model Hailey – who is married to pop star Justin Bieber – on their time together at work. Mum-of-two Paltrow – who is married to TV producer Brad Falchuk – responded: “Well it was a tiny independent movie. I think I was like 20 years old, so it was a really long time ago. But he was great. He was so nice. Yeah, it was awesome.”

Hailey responded: “I like hearing that. Imagine if you had some horror story – ‘He was terrible! It was a nightmare working with him!’”

Paltrow replied: “That would be bad. Or if I, like, f***** your dad in the bathroom?” Horrified Hailey replied: “I’ve had that happen to me actually. I don’t know if he even knows that I know that. But I’ve had that happen.” Paltrow – who has kids Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin – backtracked again, saying: “I didn’t! I didn’t!”, with Hailey adding: “Well that’s good to know, okay!”

Hailey is rarely pictured with “The Usual Suspects” actor, who became a born-again Christian following the September 11 attacks and is a vocal supporter of his former “Celebrity Apprentice” boss Donald Trump.

