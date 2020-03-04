WATCH: 'Sex addict' admits she works from home so she can masturbate

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Personal trailer Tracy has a problem. At least her boyfriend thinks of it that way. While appearing on British channel E4's 'The Sex Clinic', the personal trainer divulged on her sex life. While speaking to the resident sexpert, she said: "I don't go off with other men. I'm not unfaithful. It's not controlling me. I just sort myself out." During the session, she said her high sex drive has caused many problems in her two-year relationship with her partner - and even caused them to break up. She further revealed that she prefers working from home so that she can masturbate at lunchtime. "When it comes to masturbation, I do it at least twice a day - sometimes three," she added. "I work from home so it's quite convenient to have a lunch time w**k."

Tracy says that because of this, she and her boyfriend have broken up on numerous occasions.

But in the same breath, she added that when the two first starting going out, they were having sex up to seven times a day, which according to her, was the "norm".

The personal trainer also eluded to the fact that if they don't have sex and she hasn't had an orgasm, then she can't sleep. "Without them I'd be so moody, miserable and tense," she added.

According to Pysch Central, sexual addiction is best described as a progressive intimacy disorder characterized by compulsive sexual thoughts and acts.

"For some sex addicts, behavior does not progress beyond compulsive masturbation or the extensive use of pornography or phone or computer sex services," it noted.