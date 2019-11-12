The picturesque city of Lucerne in Switzerland can now add another accolade to its list of must-sees. Arsenal 51 is a one-of-a-kind type of brothel - instead of human prostitutes, it panders to the whim of sexual fetishes with just robot sex workers.
For just $90 (about R1 300), customers can spend a whole hour with these life-like robots, RT News reported. According to the news outlet, the robots cost a fraction of the price for the real thing, and are proving quite popular with the brothel's clientele.
If you're not ready to go all in, there's an option to familiarise yourself with the likes of Zoe and Mimi for half an hour, costing about R900. And if you're an equal opportunist, there's an option for that as well.
Arsenal 51 also reassures its customers that "all our girls take a shower before they go to your room."