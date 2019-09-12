VirtualMate is the world’s first virtual intimacy system. Picture: YouTube.com

It sounds like something from an episode of Netflix series "Black Mirror" but the prospect of a virtual reality lover could be closer than you think. San Francisco-based tech company Virtual Mate has launched its VirtualMate system - the world’s first virtual intimacy system.

"VirtualMate is real-time interaction with a life-like virtual character," Jeff Dillon, the company’s CEO and co-founder told British Newspaper Metro.

"Real-time is the key here as all other attempts at this market are with pre-recorded content or a live cam model," said Dillon. "With the advancements in AI our system will know the user’s name, habits, likes and dislikes."

The system works with two parts: A VR headset, through which men can watch digital recreations of real porn stars, and an electronic sex toy that moves in time with the action in the videos, Metro reported.

"What is real and what isn’t will be indistinguishable," added Dillon.

According to reports, famous adult stars like Jenna Jameson and Tera Patrick will feature as part of the immersive experience.

But here's where things get weird. Users will be fully immersed in their VR sexual fantasies, with their penises submerged in something called the "Core" - a type of AI-powered fleshlight with sensors that know the user’s depth, speed and rhythm.

WATCH: Virtual Mate - Official Trailer