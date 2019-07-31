Cummings said the idea for the robot struck her when she was trying to think of something original for the set. Picture: YouTube.com

US comedian Whitney Cummings has come up with a novel idea to beat the robots at their own game when it comes to taking over the world. During her performance on her new Netflix comedy special, she introduced the audience to her robot doppelganger.

Halfway through her routine, she got into a discussion about sex robots, and promptly brought out an exact replica of herself. According to CNN, she admitted that she had it made after visiting a sex robot factory.

"If you're worried about being replaced by a giant piece of plastic, you're not bringing that much to the table in the first place," she joked.

"Washington, DC, you are the first crowd to meet Robot Whitney," she said.

During an insert for her Netflix special, Can I Touch It, she even goes as far as signing her robot, Bearclaw, up for dating websites. Things don't exactly work out the way she expected. Watch the video below to see the results.

Cummings said the idea for the robot struck her when she was trying to think of something original for the set.

"Sex isn't edgy anymore, saying 'f***' isn't edgy anymore," the comedian explained on the latest episode of The Last Laugh podcast. "I was like, what can I do in this special that I haven't done before?"