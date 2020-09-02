Why are men silent during sex? SA men get real while trying to answer this tricky question

It started with a simple tweet from radio host Thabo Mokwele. “What do you prefer in bed, vocal or silent sex? Why are (most) men silent during sex? And why is English the default language in bed?” Asking very important questions, Mokwele needed answers. Using the hashtag #WhyMenAreSilentDuringSex, the tweet started trending within a matter of hours, with many social media users offering their own theories. One user, @LindyNtsoko, suggested that moaning during a moment of passion makes things sexier. Another said that men are scared they’ll call out the wrong name so they choose to remain silent.

We are just scared that we will call out the wrong name when we are vocal



#WhyMenAreSilentDuringSex pic.twitter.com/UV9ZELYV7L — Linda Ndlovu 🇿🇦 (@okaymlindos) September 2, 2020

And in a moment of “honesty”, one user confessed that guys aren’t really as much into sex as the ladies are.

#WhyMenAreSilentDuringSex because we honestly don't enjoy sex.. we just do it for the huns sake 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/iegfbmL4Uv — Truth Teller. (@JabuTeller) September 2, 2020

The jokes and memes the hashtag produced is testament to Mzansi’s funny bone. No matter what the debate, there will always be humour involved.

Check out some of the funny answers below:

#WhyMenAreSilentDuringSex



Because we might say stupid things and it all end up in tears ....so rather be silent 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JSFcL38t5t — Nzima Nzimande (@mrluvincy) September 2, 2020

We are scared of telling the card pin. These ladies be doing magic next thing you hear a grown man say"Yithathe yonke pin is 4569"#WhyMenAreSilentDuringSex pic.twitter.com/O8AYjnixkG — The Real Afrika🇿🇦 (@TheRealMeaf) September 2, 2020

We are focused on the task at hand to ensure maximum client satisfaction #WhyMenAreSilentDuringSex — Alex (@AlexBlack420) September 2, 2020

And our absolute favourite:

Its a trap! Don’t do it. Brothers don’t do it😭.. at that moment you’re exchanging souls. You’ll be acting like a B- when she’s not giving you attention, 💀throwing tantrums. Constant moodswings. Crying here and there. Distancing yourself from ya Boys.#WhyMenAreSilentDuringSex https://t.co/6aTjHR36Ls — Guess Whos Poppin (@Mtoleezy) September 2, 2020

Guys, you may be on to something. According to an online survey by her, your boyfriend calling you by his ex-girlfriend’s name during sex was rated at No.7 on the biggest turn-off scale.

The best advice? Silence works every time.