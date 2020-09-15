Why you should always pee after sex

You know that heavy feeling you get right after having sex, and the only way to relieve it is going to the toilet? Well if you have a vagina, that’s your body’s way of telling you to get rid of foreign substances that shouldn’t be there. Bustle’s resident sex columnist and certified sex educator Emma McGowan says there’s a reason why you should pee immediately after sex. It all comes down to the anatomy of the vulva and vagina. “Your genitals have three holes: your anus, your vaginal opening, and your urethra. The urethra is where urine comes out of your body, and, unlike the other two holes, it really needs to be a strictly one-way street,” she writes.

“Because the urethra is so close to the anus and the vaginal opening - and between the vaginal opening and the clitoral head, two really important parts for most people with vagina’s sexual pleasure - bacteria can sometimes get pushed in there during sex."

And this is the essential reason why you should pee after doing the deed.

If you happen to keep it in, it could lead to that nasty thing called urinary tract infection (UTI).

WATCH: What is a UTI?

UTI is an infection in any part of your urinary system, which includes your kidneys, bladder, ureters, and urethra, according to WebMD. And if you’re female, the chances of getting it are much higher.

Symptoms of UTI include a burning feeling when you pee; frequent or intense urge to pee; cloudy, dark or strange smelling pee; pain in your lower back or abdomen.

Antibiotics usually are the first line treatment for urinary tract infections. Which drugs are prescribed and for how long depend on your health condition and the type of bacteria found in your urine, reported Mayo Clinic.