Will Smith brags about having sex 'multiple times every day' for months

Will Smith had sex "multiple times every day" for months when he started dating Jada Pinkett Smith. The 53-year-old actor has revealed in his self-titled memoir that he and Jada - who tied the knot in 1997 - enjoyed a dramatic start to their romance.

Will - who was previously married to Sheree Zampino between 1992 and 1995 - wrote: "We drank every day, and had sex multiple times every day, for four straight months. "I started to wonder if this was a competition. Either way, as far as I was concerned, there were only two possibilities: one, I was going to satisfy this woman sexually, or two, I was going to die trying."

Will has also discussed the early days of their romance during a TV interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Hollywood star admitted that they enjoyed a "spectacular" start to their life as a couple.

He told Oprah: "Those early days were spectacular. "Me and Jada to this day, if we start talking, it's four hours. It's four hours if we exchange a sentence. It's the centre of why we've been able to sustain and why we're still together, not choking the life out of each other. It's like the ability to work through issues." Meanwhile, Jada recently discussed the couple's love life publicly.

The actress suggested during an episode of 'Red Table Talk' that their sex life was complicated by the number of years they've been married. She said: "The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. "That's why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex."