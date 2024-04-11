Ntandokazi Mzamo makes waves on social media trends

Ntandokazi Mzamo, popularly known as Ntandokazi, is a 24-year-old woman born in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape. She is currently a law student at the University of Fort Hare, East London campus.

Ntandokazi started trending soon after her video went viral where she was interacting with her boyfriend Athini Bashe. In the video, she was asking for a RedBull. Her boyfriend told her they have a stock of the energy drink at home and offered to give her money. However, Ntandokazi politely declined and said she still had some remaining money from the previous day when Bashe gave her money. The conversation shows a loving moment between the couple.

https://www.tiktok.com/@ntando_bash/video/7338487333328604422?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7354287795046761990

The video got so much attention with 12 million views on TikTok that Ntandokazi has been trending ever since, with people admiring her humility and humble nature.

Social media’s favourite couple Ntandokazi and her boyfriend Bashe are known as an East London power couple. They met back in 2016 at a local part, but their relationship became official in 2021.