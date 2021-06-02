3 Tips to help you bundle up in style this winter

Gloomy days and snow top mountain peaks can be picturesque, but as temperatures continue to dip, so does the motivation to look chic.

Even the most fashion-forward find dressing up in freezing temperatures difficult but don’t worry, we’re here to help you stay on-trend and fashionable with 30% off our Mode Curve range.

Sure, struggling to find the motivation to dress up during winter can be a bummer, but here are three tips that should be at the core of your winter outfit; plan, layer and practicality. While these tips may sound simple, they can quickly go unnoticed when you’re in the mindset of staying in loungewear or not being in the mood to dress up. Add that to colder, chillier winter days, and you’re bound to choose to rather stay indoors than staring at your closet for a good twenty minutes figuring out what to wear.

Plan it out

Now that summer is officially over, and winter is just around the corner, you may be thinking about ditching your beloved velour dress and leggings and instead slip on a pair of joggers and sweatshirt and call it a day. Maybe you’re craving a belted v-neck blouse or flutter sleeve blouse. No matter which item you choose, as long as you have a base for your outfit, planning a cute ensemble for winter should be a walk in the park.

Velour dress

Establishing a base ahead of time for your outfit could be as simple as figuring out which jeans or top to wear. It alleviates the stress of finding a fit on the day while also allowing you some wiggle room to dress appropriately for the weather. Picture this: you’re standing in front of your wardrobe, and you already have on your favourite jeans, so all that’s left to do is choose the kind of top you would like to wear. You would choose according to the look, style or aesthetic you would like.

Flutter sleeve blouse

Layer that bad boy up

When it comes to figuring out your winter wardrobe, it’s important to note that layering is essential. While having a staple winter jacket is always beneficial, having items to layer with is just as important. These can include your basic long sleeve t-shirts in neutral tones such as black, white, creme and brown. Having these neutral pieces in your wardrobe offers versatility and acts as building blocks for any look you may be trying to achieve.

If you’re wearing neutral tones, chances are, you’re investing in timeless pieces like shirts, sweatshirts or dresses. Sure, they might be a bit pricier than your usual clothing items, but at least you know that they’ll be quality pieces that should last longer than typical fast fashion purchases.

Oversized white shirt

Make it practical

While looking stylish during winter is the ideal goal, ensuring that your outfit is still practical to brace colder days is just as important. Having a stylish outfit fit for the ‘gram’ is great, but having an outfit that is practical and durable for drastic temperature drops is even better.

Some winter essentials to have in your wardrobe can include combat boots, Melton coats and beanies to accessorise. Owning a few of these staples can instantly elevate your winter look while also allowing you to experiment with a few different looks.

Melton coat

Shop pieces you’ll love and wear on repeat for less with 30% off our ModeCurve range, while stocks last.