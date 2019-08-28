Since loot.co.za launched, it has become one of South Africa's favourite online shopping destinations. It carries all our favourite high-end and niche fragance and beauty brands. Nicki Minaj The Pink Print Eau de Parfum 100ml

The Pinkprint is Nicki Minaj's fourth fragrance. This feminine scent has notes of bergamot, pink grapefruit, passion fruit, frangipani, orange blossom, nectarine, rose, heliotrope, white driftwood, coconut, sandalwood, patchouli and musk. Available on loot.co.za for R505.

Britney Spears Island Fantasy EDT 100ml

Britney Spears Island Fantasy Eau De Toilette is a fresh floral perfume with top notes of fresh fruits and citrus and base notes of musk and sugarcane. This cocktail of luscious fruits and flowers is like a tropical getaway of summery fun. Buy online from loot.co.za for R435.

Rihanna Riri Eau de Parfum 100ml

Mischievous and feminine, the Rihanna RiRi Eau de Parfum has an intoxicating fruity-floral aroma that brings out the bright happy side of a woman. The scent is fresh and irresistible with top notes of Mandarin Orange, Cassis, Rum, and Passionfruit. A floral bouquet of Jasmine, Lily-of-the-Valley, Honeysuckle, and Orange Blossom lends a sweet and playful twist at the heart of the fragrance. A tantalizing base of Vanilla, Sandalwood and Musk, this Rihanna perfume is glamorous and enveloping. Shop online at loot.co.za for R439

Kim Kardashian EDP 50ml

Kim Kardashian fragrance has luminous, sweet top notes, intoxicating, floral middle notes and sensual, sexy base notes. An opening includes refreshing notes of mandarin surrounded with floral-lemon honeysuckle and orange blossom, while a heart blooms with pink jasmine, tuberose, gardenia and spices. A base is created of warm, gentle Tonka, jacaranda wood, vanilla orchid, sexy musk and creamy sandalwood. Buy online at loot.co.za for R413

Naipo multi-purpose kneading massager

Naipo multi-purpose kneading massager.



The multi-purpose kneading massage for a shiatsu soothing heat type massage. The 8 Roller massagers operate in 2 directions for a deep massage of the neck, shoulders, back and any other body part requiring deep tissue massaging while the heating the muscles and ligaments to improve the blood circulation. For R1 295 you can enjoy a salon quality massage every day. Shop now at loot.co.za

Miss universe 1.25 Inch Curling Iron



Lift, curl, flip and style your look effortlessly with the Miss universe Style Illuminate by CHI Titanium 1 1/4 Spring Curling Iron that creates luscious, full body curls while protecting hair and locking in moisture. Dual voltage for international travel. Heats up to 410°F.

curling wand that provides effortless waves and loose curls. For R800 from loot.co.za you will never have another bad hair day!

Touch Beauty Electric Facial Cleanser

Treat your skin to a facial treatment every day with an electric facial cleansing brush - which is 10 times more effective at cleansing, compared to washing with your hands.

The pulsations are what breaks up the dirt, dead skin cells and makeup on the surface of your skin; the rotations are what sweeps them away to leave your face clean and soft.

The brush provides a deep clean and exfoliation that’s perfect on all skin types. For only R390 treat yourself to a perfect skin from loot.co.za





