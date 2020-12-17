8 unusual attractions to include in your South Coast bucket list

The South Coast is ideal for all types of travellers, whether you are travelling with the family, going on an adventure with your friends, treating your other half to a romantic trip or indulging in a solo getaway. Besides the usual tourist spots, there are plenty of places that will pique your interest. Here are 8 unusual activities to include in your South Coast bucket list: Red Desert The Red Desert The Red Desert is the smallest desert in the world and often likened to The Arizona Desert in USA. At only 200m in diameter, the desert comprises several habitats from the coastal marine, grasslands, coastal forests, scarp and swamp forests, krantzes, desert, riverine and wetland. Entry costs R30 per adult. Call 083 631 9331 or visit www.reddesertnaturereserve.co.za KZN South Coast Sardine Run

The annual Sardine Run is KwaZulu-Natal's biggest attractions and the planet’s largest biomass migration. It takes place during May and June every year, and travellers usually plan trips to catch the action. Be sure to enjoy some of the South Coast's blue flag beaches and check to see if your closest restaurant is offering any sardine inspired meals.

KwaXolo Caves Adventures

If you are a cultural or fitness enthusiast, KwaXolo Caves Adventures in Margate is the place to visit. Visitors will be taken along this incredible mountainside while attached on a fixed cable as the hike extends towards the KwaXolo Caves. As you venture to the caves, guides will delve into the San communities, open-rock shelters and rock paintings. Picnic spots are available. The experience costs R150. Call 076 185 3447 or 074 8873 742.

Oribi Vulture Viewing Hide near Port Shepstone

Located close to the Oribi Gorge Nature Reserve, the Barry Porter Memorial Vulture Viewing Hide gives visitors the chance to observe Cape Vultures in their natural habitat. Entry costs R100 per adult and free for children under 14 years. Call 072 893 3794. Visit www.vulturehide.blogspot.com

Ocean safari

Get up close to marine life during a 2-hour trip ocean adventure. The ocean safari takes place at Shelley Beach daily. These safaris are a great way to connect with marine life, and if you are lucky, you may spot dolphin and sea turtles. Besides learning about marine life, guests enjoy grand views of the South Coast, including towns like Ramsgate and Margate. Ocean safari trips start from R500pp. For more information, contact 072 235 3057 or email [email protected].

Zuri Beach Club

Zuri Beach Margate is a luxury family restaurant that boasts some rather glorious views of the Margate beachfront. With summer in full swing, visitors can relax by the poolside lounges and snap selfies by the pool. Call 081 339 8802.

BBS Farm in Southport

The female-owned agri-tourism farm gives visitors tours of the macadamia nut and tomato plantations grown by the local community. It exports macadamia nuts to the United States, Europe and the Far East and also to major retail stores. Entry costs R50 per adult, R30 for children aged 8 to 18 years. Call 079 568 1815.

Petrified Forest

The stretch of beach between the Wild Coast Sun and the Mzamba River is known as the Petrified Forest and makes the ideal day activity. The site was discovered in 1824 by pioneer HF Fynn. The inter-tidal reefs exposed on the beach during low tide and the cliffs on both sides of the Mzamba River estuary contain a collection of large petrified logs and marine life, including ammonites, giant clams, turtle scutes and shells or shell fragments. During the two to three hour hike, a guide will shed insight on the fossilisation remains of an ancient marine environment deposited during the Cretaceous period 85 million years ago. The walk starts from Wild Coast Sun and costs R80pp. Call 039 305 9111.