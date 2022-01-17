A beginner’s guide on how to do Veganuary

So, you’re thinking about going plant-based but not sure where to start? Well, fear not because we’ve curated a simple guide on everything you need to know to get started. Whether you’re a newbie to the world of plant-based or a flexitarian just looking to swap out meat from time to time, this handy guide will help you on your journey. Remember to consult with your doctor or nutritionist before starting a new eating plan.

What exactly is a plant-based diet? When it comes to a plant-based diet, you don’t have to sacrifice flavour or variety. The lifestyle focuses on foods that primarily consist of whole foods that contain plants with no animal ingredients. Due to its growing popularity; vegans, flexitarians, vegetarians, pescatarians and even avid meat eaters wanting to explore other options now have plenty of options to choose from. Think about it, you’ll still get to enjoy all your favourite traditional recipes with the added health & environmental benefits.

From sizzling big fry burgers to protein-packed pea protein mince, you’ll have a variety of options to choose from to help you along with your transition. With any new diet, there can be a lot of hesitation, especially when it comes to the question of where you get your nutrition and protein from. However, according to various studies, you can meet all your nutritional needs through a plant-based diet if you plan appropriately (like any eating plan, really).

Since you won’t be relying on animal products for your protein, you’ll need to ensure you are getting plenty of plant-based protein such as beans, lentils, soy products and peas. If you’re looking to swap out some of your traditional meals, here are a few must-haves to include in your next grocery trip. The Big Fry Burger If you’re worried about leaving your delicious ground beef burgers behind, don’t worry, the Big Fry Burger from the Fry Family Food Co. looks and tastes just like ground beef and is the perfect alternative to your regular meat-based patties.

Pea Protein Mince In the mood for a Taco Tuesday or some carbo-loading? Give peas a chance and get this delicious pea-protein mince alternative from Fry’s. Chicken-style nuggets

Looking for the perfect nuggety snack? Curb your cravings with these golden bite-sized nuggets and your favourite dipping sauce. You won’t tell the difference between your usual chicken nuggets and these plant-based versions – we promise. Joining Veganuary