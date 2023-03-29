A massive warehouse clearance sale that you don’t want to miss

Loot.co.za has the biggest ‘Warehouse Clearance Sale’ happening right now! Save a massive amount of money, visit Loot's website, and shop for some of the biggest brands at discounted prices.
Household essentials
You know those household essentials or gadgets you always hold off on buying because they are so overpriced? Well, Loot is here to save the day. We weren't making things up when we mentioned that they had heavy "discounts". Think home monitors, blenders, and air humidifiers all being part of the warehouse clearance.
Better yet, get your hands on the ever-so-popular Milex Hurricane 11lts Air Fryer that was once priced at R3200 and now retailing for a whopping R1869. The Hurricane air fryer cooks quicker than conventional ovens, cookers, or deep fryers while saving up to 70 percent of electricity. With minimal oil usage, you can have tasty meals that are healthier than conventionally deep-fried meals. The heat emitted from the lamp is powerfully driven around the bowl by the fan, providing an even distribution of heat throughout for the best results.
Talk about a good steal!
That’s not all, Loot has the Jimmy JV85 Pro 200AW Cordless Vacuum Cleaner on sale too. This modern take on vacuum cleaners will make seasonal cleaning a breeze. Don’t hold back and get yourself one while stock lasts. This device meets every cleaning demand and picks up debris, dust, crumbs, and pet hairs in minutes. The acoustic noise reduction optimization and low noise at the Eco mode means that you can vacuum at any time without bothering the neighbours too much. The flexible metal tube freely moves at different angles making it easy to clean all the hard-to-reach places. A single press to empty the dust cup and a detachable battery pack makes for easy cleaning and charging.
Secure those extra bits too
Score on the Lenovo IdeaPad Notebook in Granite black for only R9 863 to get work done swiftly and efficiently. Add the FoxXRay Bluetooth Gaming Headset retailing at R479, as the perfect gaming companion!
Lenovo IdeaPad Notebook costs and R9836 and the FoxXRay Bluetooth Gaming Headset costs R479.
Loot is not only limited to household gadgets but also many other essentials. You can shop for laptops, books, gaming gear, fast-set pools, and perfumes. Don't miss out on the good deals only available on Loot.co.za.