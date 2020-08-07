A salute to the achievements of SA women in challenging times

Let’s do so while elevating the achievements of strong empowered, South African women as we celebrate National Women’s Month in August. The Bernini Squadcast Series, to be launched on National Women’s Day, will create a platform for women to do just this sharing their personal stories that may empower others. Storytelling is one of the most powerful of the performing arts, and when used purposefully, can connect people, build confidence and bring about change. A great storyteller can influence a nation, bring the history and culture of a country to life, and effect great change in perspective and the mindset of an audience. The healing quality of storytelling is never more potent than when the content is based in truth and told from personal experience, empowering both the storyteller and the audience. Stories can teach us valuable lessons and inspire us to do great things, and history is filled with the tales of courageous leaders who inspired others to display bravery in the face of fear. South Africa has a vibrant history of courageous women who have inspired and empowered future generations to overcome great obstacles, and this is exactly what inspired the Bernini Squadcast Series, a new platform that will be launched on National Women’s Day (Sunday 9 August) by the team behind Bernini Sparkling Grape Frizzante, a product of Distell Ltd.

‘This platform aims to encourage women to unlock the power of women helping women as the key to rising above difficult circumstances. We want to drive home the message that, no matter what their situation may be, there is a way for women to rise above it - with the help of their squad,’ Bernini Marketing Manager, Tania Kotze explains.

The women who will share their stories are among Mzansi’s most loved celebrities including singer and songwriter, Busisiwe Thwala – better known as Cici, entrepreneur and vlogger Thandiwe Gama, and local singer, TV personality and actress Letoya Makhene of Isidingo and Generations fame.

Kotze Theledi

‘Each of these women had to break free from a history of feeling less worthy - either as a result of physical or emotional abuse within the context of gender-based tensions – to rise above their circumstances and succeed. Their stories really hit home. They are strong, successful, stylish and purpose driven women, who exude positive energy and who hustle in sparkling style, yet always make time to uplift other women,’ says Kotze.

Hosted by YFM radio personality, Khutso Theledi, the Squadcast Series is a three-part podcast series that can be accessed on popular social network platform Spotify. During the first podcast she will lead the conversation along with three phenomenal women who have planted deep roots in the entertainment industry – Letoya Makhene, Cici and radio personality Thobi Rose, who is also a well-known storyteller and culture curator.

The second and third podcasts can be accessed on Spotify on Friday the 14th and 21st of August respectively. Alternatively look out for links on Bernini’s social media platforms.

Anyone who would like to be part of the Bernini Squadcast conversation on social media can visit the Facebook page or follow Bernini on Instagram @BerniniSA and Twitter @BerniniSA.