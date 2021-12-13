Are allergies wreaking havoc with your dog’s lifestyle?

As many as 40% of vet visits are due to dogs experiencing skin issues¹. Pet allergies can be as a result of pests such as fleas and insects bites or environmental allergens like grass and weed pollen and house dust mites – and, far less commonly, food allergens – including beef and chicken. Even though only 10% of proven allergic dogs experience food allergies (as opposed to environmental allergies), it is concerning that there is a 20 – 30% higher risk of these dogs also developing concurrent environmental allergies.²

The specific cause of allergies can be difficult to diagnose and can leave pet parents feeling frustrated and stressed. The process is usually time consuming, delays targeted treatment and is expensive, all the while your fur baby is still suffering from continued itching, lack of sleep and painful scratching. Hill’s Pet Nutrition is a leader in therapeutic nutrition and has developed the only clinically proven nutrition solution for both food and environmental allergies* – Hill’s Prescription Diet Derm Complete. The food is clinically proven to provide broad derm coverage from the inside out, no matter the cause and provides a nutritional solution from the very first bowl. Watch the video below to find out more:

How do you know if your dog may be suffering from allergies? The first noticeable sign is your dog’s skin. Your dog’s skin should be smooth, soft and without redness, flaking or any signs of irritation. Their skin should not be too greasy nor too dry and there should be no areas of hair loss.

Other common signs of allergies include: Itching, scratching, licking or rubbing

Chronic ear problems/ear shaking

Red patches, spots or pimples

Scabs, crusts or thickened skin

Vomiting, diarrhoea, flatulence

Bad skin odour

Coughing, wheezing, sneezing Derm Complete helps to address the two primary causes of itching with: A breakthrough formula including anti inflammatory bioactives and phytonutrients to help control your dog’s response to environmental allergens Novel protein that avoids 96% of food allergies³ – egg is a high-quality single intact animal protein source benefiting the immune functions by shortening the duration of an allergic reaction and has shown to have the ability to dampen the inflammatory response.

High levels and the ideal ratio of Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids to help support healthy skin, which is a barrier against potential environmental allergens. Feeding your dog Derm Complete will help to improve their quality of life by helping to alleviate the following signs:

Painful excoriations (scratch marks)

Poor sleep quality

Extreme pruritus (itchiness)

Low energy levels

Gastrointestinal signs (vomiting/diarrhea) Derm Complete can be used in 99.6% of dogs with dermatologic disease and can be the first step in treating canine dermatology cases, no matter the cause of the itch. (only egg allergic dogs may show a negative response) Every pet parent wants to make sure that their pet is happy and healthy and skin health is vital to be able to do this. Proper bathing, regular coat and skin examinations, feeding a food that can help heal and protect their skin and annual vet check-ups are a great way to help pet parents manage allergies that their pet may be suffering with. If your dog is presenting any of the above symptoms and you are concerned that they may be suffering from allergies, Hill’s Pet Nutrition recommends taking them to the vet for a professional diagnosis. Your vet will then recommend the best course of treatment.

*The only dietetic nutritional solution for both food and environmental allergies in dogs supported by three clinical studies. ¹ O’Neill DG et al.Prevalence of Disorders Recorded in Dogs Attending Primary-Care Veterinary Practices in England. Plos One 9(3): e90501 ² Concurrent allergies may occur in up to 20% - 30% of cases in dogs and cats with adverse reactions to food (SACV 5, pp. 630, English language version; Verlinden A, Hesta M, Millet S, Crit Rev Food Sci Nutr. 2006;46(3):259-73.)