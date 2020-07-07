Baby Essentials: 9 must-have products for your babylist
Babies need a lot of stuff - and with parents often having to multi-task, and with Covid-19 you don’t want to run out to the shopping mall.
There are certain essential baby products that you to need to have to make your life easier.
To start with always make sure that you have a good nappy barrier cream and a reliable brand of nappies like Pampers Premium Care - life for you and your baby will be unbearable without these 2 essentials.
A double breast pump is essential for moms with babies who are unable to latch and mothers who need to combine their breastfeeding with busy work schedules. Make sure to choose one with a built-in, rechargeable battery that allows you to pump on the go and in situations where a power outlet may not always be available.
A co-sleeper side cot is a perfect co-sleeping solution with a rocker function that attaches securely to the parent’s bed so that baby can sleep safely next to you for the first few months.
Keep baby happy and relaxed during the day in a bouncer/rocker . These comfy chairs have adjustable positions for baby to relax, play or feed in the chair - giving you that precious time to do whatever you need to while baby is safe and happy. Make sure that you get one that folds flat for easy travel.
You may find that for a few months after giving birth you need to wear support underwear . These are great to give your tummy and back support as the stretch fabric gently flattens your tummy and firms your buttocks.
Prevent stretch marks by applying an antenatal massage cream daily on your tummy, buttocks and thighs. Preferably one which has high concentrations of vitamins A and E.
A stroller tricycle is a dual tricycle and stroller . This is a fun way of getting kids comfortable with speed and teaching them to follow instructions while encouraging muscle stimulation, hand-eye coordination, cognitive thinking, balance and interactive play all in one. The stroller function allows the parents to push and control the direction when necessary. Added foot rests are also attached on the side for when your little one gets tired of peddling.
When driving Booster seats are compulsory for kids over 3 years old and are suitable for children weighing 15 - 36kg.
