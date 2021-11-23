Body-positivity advocate Nokuphiwo Jada’s Black Friday must-haves for training

Our bodies are important. And how we feel about them even more so. For the longest time people on the plus size spectrum of clothing have not been catered to but now that has changed, especially in the fitness gear industry. The body positive movement has been asking brands to cater for plus size fitness enthusiasts, by releasing products that aid them in their fitness pursuits, while also providing support. adidas has answered the call with a fitness gear range that perfectly suits plus size people.

Fitness enthusiast Nokuphiwo Jada, a yoga teacher and facilitator for Earthchild Project is a huge fan of the plus size range from the adidas Training collection. She teaches yoga weekly and is an avid hiker. “I’ve been practising yoga for the past 15 years, and teach both children and adults. I love yoga and fitness - exercising relaxes me and helps me connect with my inner self,” she says. She says yoga has allowed her to build the core strength she needs to be able to reach her fitness goals. “It helps to balance my metabolism, while also helping me with concentration and contributing to my overall wellbeing.”

“As a body-positivity advocate, falling in love with my body is the main goal. I’d like for the women in my community to love their bodies, and doing it through yoga is the fun part. Women should make decisions about their bodies based on information from the right sources - if they decide to lose unwanted weight, it should be their decision, and not because of outside pressure” she says. When it comes to her workout gear, comfort and functionality are key. “I enjoy wearing open back tops as it increases the feeling of relaxation when exercising, allowing me to stretch. The right gear plays a big part in your fitness experience. If you’re comfortable in your gear, the journey is much easier. And that’s why the adidas range for plus-size customers is great.”