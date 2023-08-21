Buy perfumes for women online at Loot

Perfume is a great gift for any occasion. It is a thoughtful and personal way to show someone you care and is a timeless gift that can be appreciated for many years.

Loot has chosen five of its top selling fragrances for you to indulge that special woman in your life. Donna Karan - DKNY Women Eau de Cologne (100ml) Orange, tomato leaf, yellow waterlilies and daffodils, as well as a smidgen of white birch and damp cobblestones, are all present in this fresh, clean scent of citrus notes.

Estee Lauder Beautiful Eau De Parfum (75ml) Beautiful, which was introduced in 1985 by the Estee Lauder design house, is defined as a crisp, flowery scent. This floral blend of rose, jasmine, and carnation has aromas of freshly cut blooms with fruity undertones of fresh citrus, melon, peach, and plum Parfums Gres Cabotine Eau De Toilette (50ml)

Cabotine, which was introduced in 1990 by the Parfums Gres design house, is categorized as a crisp, flowery scent. A combination of ginger, lemon, and freshly cut flowers make up this feminine perfume. It works well with a casual outfit. Elizabeth Arden 5th Avenue Eau De Parfum (125ml) Despite the fact that trends in perfume are continuously shifting, this popular scent is still a top seller after almost 20 years since it's creation. This classic fragrance features top notes of bergamot, lilac, mandarin, and linden flower which delivers a versatile, multifaceted perfume. At the heart, notes of seductive florals, nutmeg, and peach blend with velvety base notes of amber and sandalwood to produce a feeling of warmth and sophistication.