Celebrate Easter with Nestlé Recipes with Love

Easter celebrations got off to a tasty start as South Africa’s most loved brands NESTLÉ RECIPES WITH LOVE, NESTLÉ COCOA and NESTLÉ KLIM invited select media and content creators to the Easter #DelightfullyMzansi virtual cooking showcase which took place last week at Nestlé cooking studios in Bryanston. The three iconic brands were the stars of the cooking showcase which was headed by Chef Sizwe Cebekhulu. The cook-off saw popular actor Nkuli Tshirimbula, and the much-lauded social media content creator Christo Thurston turning the heat as they, along with select media joining virtually, prepared delightful Easter meals to celebrate the four-day holiday. As palates rose in anticipation, the chemistry between the cooks was infectious as they were trying to work out the recipes. It was evident that they all had a genuine passion for cooking and a desire to become better cooks, if not for themselves then to delight their loved ones during special occasions. The cook-off saw the cooks prepare a decadent chocolate pudding for dessert which was paired with a creamy linefish as the main course.

Want to try it yourself? Here are two tasty recipes:

Linefish with Creamy Lemon and Caper Sauce prepared by Nkuli Tshirumbula

*Serves 4

Prep time: 5 mins • Cooking time: 30 mins

Ingredients:

4x 125g linefish (hake) fillets

3 tbsp (45ml) oil

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2 cups (500ml) basic creamy white sauce (see recipe below)

3 tbsp (45ml) capers

⅓ cup (80ml) green olives

Fresh thyme and/or marjoram leaves

1 lemon, sliced

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method:

Heat the oil in a pan and sear the fish for 2–3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and keep warm.

Return the pan to the heat and fry the onions and garlic for 4–5 minutes.

Add white sauce, capers, green olives and herbs and cook for 2–3 minutes.

Return the fish to the pan and cook for 4–6 minutes (depending on the fish).

Squeeze fresh lemon over the fish. Garnish with remaining lemon slices and parsley before serving.

Basic creamy white sauce

*Makes 2 cups

Prep time: 5 minutes • Cooking time: 8 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tbsp (30ml) butter

3 tbsp (45ml) cake flour

½ cup (125ml) fish or vegetable stock

2 cans (240g) NESTLÉ DESSERT & COOKING CREAM

Salt and black pepper to taste

Melt the butter in a pan and whisk in the flour. Cook for 2 minutes.

Add the hot stock and keep whisking. Gradually add the cream and cook for 3–4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Chef’s note: To make a cheese sauce, add 1 cup grated cheddar cheese.

Giant Chocolate Cookie Pudding prepared by Nkuli Tshirumbula

*Serves 10

Prep time: 30 mins • Cooking time: 30 mins

Ingredients:

160g butter, at room temperature

150g demerara sugar

1 egg

125ml NESTLÉ KLIM

60ml NESTLÉ COCOA POWDER

15ml vanilla essence

250g cake flour, sifted

5ml bicarbonate of soda

½ tsp of salt

NESTLÉ Smarties and Easter eggs, to decorate

Vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce to serve

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a 25cm round baking dish or pan.

Place the butter and sugar in a large bowl and beat until fluffy. Add the egg, evaporated milk and vanilla and beat to combine.

Add cake flour, bicarbonate of soda and salt and mix together with a spatula. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish and smooth the top. Stud the top with Smarties.

Bake in the preheated oven for about 15–20 minutes, until cooked on the outside but soft inside.

Serve warm with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.